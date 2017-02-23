USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month

170223-N-LI768-415GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 23, 2017) USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Senior Medical Officer, Cmdr. Karlwin Matthews, from Sacramento, Calif., delivers remarks during the African American and Black History Month celebration in the ship’s hangar bay. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

