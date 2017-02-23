(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month

    GULF OF ADEN

    02.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25)

    170223-N-LI768-427GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 23, 2017) USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Senior Medical Officer, Cmdr. Karlwin Matthews, from Sacramento, Calif., delivers remarks during the African American and Black History Month celebration in the ship’s hangar bay. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 01:23
    Photo ID: 3186361
    VIRIN: 170223-N-LI768-427
    Resolution: 2804x3925
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month
    USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month
    USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MAKIN ISLAND
    DVIDS Email Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT