Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks at the West Conference at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. Neller spoke about retention, readiness, and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 22:28
|Photo ID:
|3186088
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-EL431-0145
|Resolution:
|5020x3188
|Size:
|11.94 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, CMC Speaks at West Conference [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
