CMC Speaks at West Conference

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks at the West Conference at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. Neller spoke about retention, readiness, and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

