    The golden hour: A military responder

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Thompson 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. James, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1 Predator instructor pilot, stands in front of an MQ-9 Jan. 31, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. On Aug. 11, 2016, James was off duty when he responded to a vehicular accident by taking initial control of the accident site and administering critical first aid, saving three lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The golden hour: A military responder, by A1C James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The golden hour: A military responder

