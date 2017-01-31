The golden hour: A military responder

Capt. James, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1 Predator instructor pilot, stands in front of an MQ-9 Jan. 31, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. On Aug. 11, 2016, James was off duty when he responded to a vehicular accident by taking initial control of the accident site and administering critical first aid, saving three lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Thompson)

