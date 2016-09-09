Austrialian Col. Susan Coyle speaks to the Carlisle Community during the USAWC 9/11 Remberance, Sep. 9.Seated behide Coyle from left to right are: Chaplain Col. Woods, USAWC Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Martinez and USAWC Commandant Maj. Gen. William Rapp.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 17:21
|Photo ID:
|3185592
|VIRIN:
|160909-D-AM898-386
|Resolution:
|1500x1200
|Size:
|208.04 KB
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Australian Fellow in class of 2016: ‘Know that you were never alone’, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
