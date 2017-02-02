Balu, a German short-haired pointer, and his handler, Justin Ross, members of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department, hone their explosive-ordinance detection skills at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017.
Several local law enforcement K-9 units train with Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco on a regular basis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 16:56
|Photo ID:
|3185532
|VIRIN:
|170202-G-MR731-1002
|Resolution:
|2410x1608
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bay-Area K-9 units train with MSST San Francisco [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
