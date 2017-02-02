(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bay-Area K-9 units train with MSST San Francisco

    Bay-Area K-9 units train with MSST San Francisco

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Balu, a German short-haired pointer, and his handler, Justin Ross, members of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department, hone their explosive-ordinance detection skills at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017.

    Several local law enforcement K-9 units train with Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco on a regular basis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bay-Area K-9 units train with MSST San Francisco [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MSST
    Coast Guard

    • LEAVE A COMMENT