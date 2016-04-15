(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2016

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A projectile, traveling six times the speed of sound, leaves the muzzle of a railgun April 19, on a Fort Sill training area during the Maneuver
    Fires Integration Experiment 2016. (Monica Wood)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FB_JCAT_L_USA_newsphoto.jpg, by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Fires Bulletin
    TRADOCKLW
    MFIX
    Monica Wood
    Maneuver Fires Integration Experiment 2016

