Reservists from the 512th Airlift Wing located at Dover Air Force Base, Del., conducted airfield training and provided support to Army units who were training at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 15. 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Bernie Kale)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3185361
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-FZ583-100
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|FT. POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Reserve supports Army combat training [Image 1 of 40], by Capt. George Kale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
