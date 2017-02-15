Tech. Sgt. Kurtis Crawford, loadmaster, 512th Airlift Control Flight, leaves the flight line after assisting with the loading of an aircraft at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 15. 2017. Crawford joined Airmen from the 512th Airlift Wing located at Dover Air Force Base, Del., to conduct airfield training and provide support to Army units who were training at the JRTC area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Bernie Kale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 16:30 Photo ID: 3185352 VIRIN: 170215-F-FZ583-098 Resolution: 5422x3615 Size: 10.64 MB Location: FT. POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserve supports Army combat training [Image 1 of 40], by Capt. George Kale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.