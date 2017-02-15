Tech. Sgt. Stephen Thomas, air transportation, 71st Aerial Port Squadron, ground guides a Humvee during flight line operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 15, 2017. Rizzo joined from the 512th Airlift Wing located at Dover Air Force Base, Del., to conduct training and provide support to Army units who were training also at JRTC. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Bernie Kale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 16:28 Photo ID: 3185338 VIRIN: 170215-F-FZ583-094 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 10.94 MB Location: FT. POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserve supports Army combat training [Image 1 of 40], by Capt. George Kale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.