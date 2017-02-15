Reservists from the 512th Airlift Wing located at Dover Air Force Base, Del., conducted airfield training and provided support to Army units who were training at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 15. 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Bernie Kale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 16:27 Photo ID: 3185293 VIRIN: 170215-F-FZ583-102 Resolution: 4266x2839 Size: 6.58 MB Location: FT. POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserve supports Army combat training [Image 1 of 40], by Capt. George Kale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.