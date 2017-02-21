A U.S. Army Soldier checks numbers on a budget plan at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 21, 2017. The Airman and Family Readiness Center and Army Community Services at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., will participate in Military Saves Week Feb. 27 through Mar. 3, 2017. Members are encouraged to take the pledge to build financial savings on the Military Saves website, www.militarysaves.org. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
This work, AFRC, ACS offer classes for Military Saves Week, by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
