    AFRC, ACS offer classes for Military Saves Week

    AFRC, ACS offer classes for Military Saves Week

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Army Soldier checks numbers on a budget plan at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 21, 2017. The Airman and Family Readiness Center and Army Community Services at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., will participate in Military Saves Week Feb. 27 through Mar. 3, 2017. Members are encouraged to take the pledge to build financial savings on the Military Saves website, www.militarysaves.org. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:14
    Photo ID: 3184806
    VIRIN: 170221-F-JC454-020
    Resolution: 6745x4175
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC, ACS offer classes for Military Saves Week, by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

