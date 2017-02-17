NHB at work - Patient Safety and Enhanced Performance

Teaming up for TeamSTEPPS at Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB)...,

(from Left to right)...(from left to right) Hospitalman Jasmine Meline,

Surgical Technician, Lt. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, Podiatrist and Lt. Paul Lutter,

Orthopedic Physician Assistant assigned to NHB's Orthopedic Department, Mr.

Stuart Ewy, Perioperative Nurse, and surgical technicians HN Phillip Futch

and HN Edward Greenwald III, conduct a routine Team Huddle with NHB's Main

Operating Room staff to go over the day's case load including the status of specific patients and relevant chronic health issues, the procedures planned,

contingencies in place, and instrumentation needed for the day's scheduled

surgeries.

Even before TeamSTEPPS principles were introduced at NHB in June, 2009, a

multi-team approach for patient care provided for exchange of necessary

surgical strategies and tools for all involved - including the patient- to

enhance the overall performance and continue to focus on patient safety and

patient-care, as well as continually promote active and timely

communication, mutual support, situational monitoring reminders and

successful leadership by all team members. Additionally, Meline is on

temporary assigned duty to NHB from Naval Hospital Oak Harbor to participate

in the daily surgeries to maintain her skill level as a surgical technician

(Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs).

