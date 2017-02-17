(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NHB at work - Patient Safety and Enhanced Performance [Image 2 of 2]

    NHB at work - Patient Safety and Enhanced Performance

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Teaming up for TeamSTEPPS at Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB)...,
    (from Left to right)...(from left to right) Hospitalman Jasmine Meline,
    Surgical Technician, Lt. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, Podiatrist and Lt. Paul Lutter,
    Orthopedic Physician Assistant assigned to NHB's Orthopedic Department, Mr.
    Stuart Ewy, Perioperative Nurse, and surgical technicians HN Phillip Futch
    and HN Edward Greenwald III, conduct a routine Team Huddle with NHB's Main
    Operating Room staff to go over the day's case load including the status of specific patients and relevant chronic health issues, the procedures planned,
    contingencies in place, and instrumentation needed for the day's scheduled
    surgeries.
    Even before TeamSTEPPS principles were introduced at NHB in June, 2009, a
    multi-team approach for patient care provided for exchange of necessary
    surgical strategies and tools for all involved - including the patient- to
    enhance the overall performance and continue to focus on patient safety and
    patient-care, as well as continually promote active and timely
    communication, mutual support, situational monitoring reminders and
    successful leadership by all team members. Additionally, Meline is on
    temporary assigned duty to NHB from Naval Hospital Oak Harbor to participate
    in the daily surgeries to maintain her skill level as a surgical technician
    (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 13:29
    Photo ID: 3184662
    VIRIN: 170217-N-HU933-095
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHB at work - Patient Safety and Enhanced Performance [Image 1 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    patient safety
    TeamSTEPPS
    NHB

