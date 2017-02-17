(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA [Image 4 of 9]

    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody passes on words of wisdom during the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Retirement and Appointment Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 16, 2017. During the event, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody was retired and Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright was appointed the 18th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 10:15
    Photo ID: 3184211
    VIRIN: 170217-F-AG923-0227
    Resolution: 5423x3050
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA
    CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Wingmen
    11 WG
    JBA
    11th Wing Public Affairs
    Fly Fight Win
    Chiefs Own
    18th CMSAF
    11 WG PA
    CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright
    CMSAF retirement and appointment ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT