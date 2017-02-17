CMSAF Retirement, Appointment Ceremony at JBA

U.S. Air Force senior leaders sit on stage at the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Retirement and Appointment Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 16, 2017. During the event, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody was retired and Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright was appointed the 18th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

