U.S. Air Force Col. E. John Teichert, 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, left, and U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Fuller, Naval Air Station Washington commanding officer, right, pose for a photo during the Military Saves Week proclamation signing at JBA, Md., Feb. 9, 2017. Military Saves Week will take place from Feb. 27 to March 3 and will feature public briefings, in-unit workshops tailored to individual offices, and financial information booths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Nuckolls)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 10:10
|Photo ID:
|3184197
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-LX214-0031
|Resolution:
|3661x2437
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Plan, Save, Spend: Military Saves Week at Andrews [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT