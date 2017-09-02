U.S. Air Force Col. E. John Teichert, 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, left, and U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Fuller, Naval Air Station Washington commanding officer, right, pose for a photo after signing the Military Saves Week proclamation at JBA, Md., Feb. 9, 2017. Military Saves Week will take place from Feb. 27 to March 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Nuckolls)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 10:10 Photo ID: 3184196 VIRIN: 170209-F-LX214-0028 Resolution: 2914x2710 Size: 1.51 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Plan, Save, Spend: Military Saves Week at Andrews [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.