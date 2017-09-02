U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battle Company, 2-503rd Infintry, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) and Estonian Soldiers assigned to C Polar Company, Estonian Scouts Battalion, make their way along the Estonian and Russian border during a long range movement in harsh winter conditions in order to solidify partnership between Estonian forces and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance. This three-day march took place in northern Estonia from 07-09 Feb. 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston.)
This work, Long Range Movement in Estonia [Image 1 of 7], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
