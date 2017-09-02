(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Long Range Movement in Estonia [Image 3 of 7]

    Long Range Movement in Estonia

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Snow and ice collect creating a scenic view of the border of Estonia and Russia. This was the final destination of a three-day march in which U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battle Company, 2-503rd Infintry, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) and Estonian Soldiers assigned to C Polar Company, Estonian Scouts Battalion, conducted a long range movement in harsh winter conditions in order to solidify partnership between Estonian forces and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance. This march took place in northern Estonia from 07-09 Feb. 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 08:48
    Photo ID: 3184102
    VIRIN: 170209-A-RY767-189
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 23.51 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Range Movement in Estonia [Image 1 of 7], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Long Range Movement in Estonia
    Long Range Movement in Estonia
    Long Range Movement in Estonia
    Long Range Movement in Estonia
    Long Range Movement in Estonia
    Long Range Movement in Estonia
    Long Range Movement in Estonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Estonia
    U.S. Army Europe
    Estonian
    Soldiers
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    4th ID
    European Command
    Chaos Company
    1-68AR
    Tapa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT