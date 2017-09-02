Long Range Movement in Estonia

Snow and ice collect creating a scenic view of the border of Estonia and Russia. This was the final destination of a three-day march in which U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battle Company, 2-503rd Infintry, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) and Estonian Soldiers assigned to C Polar Company, Estonian Scouts Battalion, conducted a long range movement in harsh winter conditions in order to solidify partnership between Estonian forces and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance. This march took place in northern Estonia from 07-09 Feb. 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston.)

