Long Range Movement in Estonia

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battle Company, 2-503rd Infintry, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) and Estonian Soldiers assigned to C Polar Company, Estonian Scouts Battalion, conduct a long range movement in harsh winter conditions in order to solidify partnership between Estonian forces and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance. This three-day march took place in northern Estonia from 07-09 Feb. 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston.)

