    U.S. Marines Arrive in Oman for Exercise Sea Soldier

    OMAN

    03.28.2015

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    SENOOR BEACH, Oman (Feb. 15, 2017) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit offload from a Landing Craft Air Cushion at Senoor Beach, Oman, before the beginning of Exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 15. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. USS Somerset, with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2015
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 05:36
    Photo ID: 3183741
    VIRIN: 170215-M-WQ703-049
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 960.25 KB
    Location: OM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Arrive in Oman for Exercise Sea Soldier, by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    11th MEU
    Oman
    Marines
    Sea Soldier
    Exercise Sea Soldier

