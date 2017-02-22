A U.S. Navy EOD diver, with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, and a Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) diver, with the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center, watch as their teams prepare for diving operations during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

Date Taken: 02.22.2017
This work, Cobra Gold 2017, by CPO Christopher Dallaglio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.