Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal divers, with the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center, carry an inert training aid at the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 05:21 Photo ID: 3183706 VIRIN: 170222-N-IV194-0173 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 742.42 KB Location: UNIT CITY, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by CPO Christopher Dallaglio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.