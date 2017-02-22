(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 7 of 10]

    Cobra Gold 2017

    UNIT CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Dallaglio 

    Marine Forces Pacific, Forward

    Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal divers, with the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center, find an inert improvised explosive device training aid on a pier during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 05:20
    Photo ID: 3183677
    VIRIN: 170222-N-IV194-0076
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 256.36 KB
    Location: UNIT CITY, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by CPO Christopher Dallaglio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    USMC COMCAM
    CG-17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT