Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal divers, with the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center, find an inert improvised explosive device training aid on a pier during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 05:20
|Photo ID:
|3183677
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-IV194-0076
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|256.36 KB
|Location:
|UNIT CITY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by CPO Christopher Dallaglio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
