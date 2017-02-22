170222-N-JD834-067
NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 22, 2017) Arlinda Colav, center left, an educator from Shirley Lanham Elementary School, leads students and Sailors during a dance at a Naval Air Facility Atsugi diversity committee event in observance of Black History Month at Club Trilogy. Atsugi’s diversity committee held the ceremony to honor, recognize and celebrate African Americans for their dedication and service in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan/Released)
02.22.2017
02.23.2017
|3182588
170222-N-JD834-067
|5568x3712
|1.29 MB
NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, JP
|0
|0
|0
