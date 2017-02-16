(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Texas Returns [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Texas Returns

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    (February 16, 2017) Members of the USS Texas (SSN 775) handle line as they return to port after routine operations at sea Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Texas Returns [Image 1 of 7], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Texas
    CSP

