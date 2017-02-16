USS Texas Returns

(February 16, 2017) Members of the USS Texas (SSN 775) handle line as they return to port after routine operations at sea Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

