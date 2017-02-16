(February 16, 2017) Members of the USS Texas (SSN 775) handle line as they return to port after routine operations at sea Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 21:13
|Photo ID:
|3182380
|VIRIN:
|170216-N-KC128-0088
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Texas Returns [Image 1 of 7], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
