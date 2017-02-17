U.S. Army Soldiers disassemble the floating causeway after a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 97th Transportation Heavy Boat Company, transported the causeway to and from 3rd Port for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 16:22
|Photo ID:
|3182048
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-AR942-103
|Resolution:
|968x644
|Size:
|167.7 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
