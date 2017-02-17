(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6]

    Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers disassemble the floating causeway after a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 97th Transportation Heavy Boat Company, transported the causeway to and from 3rd Port for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Humvee
    field training exercise
    sea
    Newport News
    sling load
    helicopters
    boats
    Virginia
    air
    Expeditionary
    CH-47 Chinook
    land
    Soldiers
    training
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    innovation
    11th Battalion
    7th Transportation Brigade
    LCM-8 Mike Boat
    33st Transportation Company
    Dead Fleet

