U.S. Army Soldiers disassemble the floating causeway after a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 97th Transportation Heavy Boat Company, transported the causeway to and from 3rd Port for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:22 Photo ID: 3182048 VIRIN: 170217-F-AR942-103 Resolution: 968x644 Size: 167.7 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.