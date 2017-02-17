U.S. Army Soldiers tie up a LCM-8 “Mike boat” during a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. This is the first time that all three separate land, sea and air units have performed an exercise together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:22 Photo ID: 3182045 VIRIN: 170217-F-AR942-091 Resolution: 913x607 Size: 144.39 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.