U.S. Army Soldiers pause before disassembling the floating causeway after a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The floating causeway will be transported back to 3rd Port and dissemble piece by piece. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:22 Photo ID: 3182042 VIRIN: 170217-F-AR942-079 Resolution: 967x643 Size: 132.34 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.