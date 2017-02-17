U.S. Army Soldiers pause before disassembling the floating causeway after a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The floating causeway will be transported back to 3rd Port and dissemble piece by piece. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 16:22
|Photo ID:
|3182042
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-AR942-079
|Resolution:
|967x643
|Size:
|132.34 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT