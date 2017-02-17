A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter transports a Humvee vehicle to a floating causeway on the James River as part of a sling-load operations exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The exercise involved multiple units within the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) such as the 1098th Transportation Company (Medium Watercraft) which supplied the LCM-8 Mike boats and the 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment which supplied the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 16:22
|Photo ID:
|3182039
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-AR942-043
|Resolution:
|843x542
|Size:
|68.01 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
