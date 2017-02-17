Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter transports a Humvee vehicle to a floating causeway on the James River as part of a sling-load operations exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The exercise involved multiple units within the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) such as the 1098th Transportation Company (Medium Watercraft) which supplied the LCM-8 Mike boats and the 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment which supplied the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

