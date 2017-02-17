(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 5 of 6]

    Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Army Soldier directs a Humvee onto a LMC-8 Mike boat during a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The 331st Transportation Company is the only causeway company, which creates floating docks, in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

