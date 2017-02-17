Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway

A U.S. Army Soldier directs a Humvee onto a LMC-8 Mike boat during a sling-load exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The 331st Transportation Company is the only causeway company, which creates floating docks, in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

