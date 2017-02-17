Soldiers conduct sling-load exercise off causeway

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter transports vehicles to a floating causeway on the James River as part of a sling-load operations exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. The field training exercise involved Soldiers from the 331st Transportation Company, 11th Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) working with land, sea and air components to prepare for real-world scenarios such as humanitarian relief or global disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

