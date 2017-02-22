(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS speaks to MCWAR students [Image 1 of 5]

    CJCS speaks to MCWAR students

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS), speaks to Marine Corps War College students at the Pentagon, Feb. 22, 2017. Gen. Dunford spoke about the challenges facing the department and offered lessons learned in his role as the CJCS. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:20
    Photo ID: 3182023
    VIRIN: 170222-D-SW162-0035
    Resolution: 3000x1756
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS speaks to MCWAR students [Image 1 of 5], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    War College
    DoD
    USMC
    Chairman
    JCS
    Joseph F. Dunford
    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    Gen.
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    students
    OCJCS
    Marine Corps War College
    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    MCWAR

