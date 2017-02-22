U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Marine Corps War College students at the Pentagon, Feb. 22, 2017. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|02.22.2017
|02.22.2017 16:20
|3182001
|170222-D-SW162-0015
|3000x2003
|2.69 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, CJCS speaks to MCWAR students [Image 1 of 5], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
