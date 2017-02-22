U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold

170222-N-JH293-245 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 22, 2017) U.S. Army UH-60Q Blackhawk helicopters, assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts deck landing qualifications with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Location: SASEBO, JP