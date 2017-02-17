U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks during the 127th Annual George Washington Birthday Celebration at the Union League League of Chicago, Ill., Feb. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 13:22
|Photo ID:
|3181450
|VIRIN:
|170217-A-HD608-401
|Resolution:
|4675x3112
|Size:
|585.95 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSA at the 127th Annual George Washington Birthday Celebration [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT