Workers with La Crosse Sign Co. put framework in place for a new sign Feb. 7, 2017, McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy. The sign is one of three new signs being set up for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort McCoy. Another sign will be placed by Highway 21 directing people to Pine View Campground and the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and a third sign will be placed at the campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 11:35 Photo ID: 3181286 VIRIN: 170207-A-OK556-9056 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 5.4 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sign Work at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.