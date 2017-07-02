(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sign Work at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4]

    Sign Work at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Workers with La Crosse Sign Co. put framework in place for a new sign Feb. 7, 2017, McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy. The sign is one of three new signs being set up for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort McCoy. Another sign will be placed by Highway 21 directing people to Pine View Campground and the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and a third sign will be placed at the campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 11:35
    Photo ID: 3181286
    VIRIN: 170207-A-OK556-9056
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sign Work at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy

