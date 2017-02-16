(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Morning Formation

    

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy stand in formation Feb. 16 at the academy complex at Fort McCoy. The Wisconsin Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, is a residential program committed to improving the quality of life for Wisconsin's teens. Classes start every January and July, and the academy offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. For more information about the Challenge Academy, call 608-269-9000. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Installation Management Command

