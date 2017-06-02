An employee with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) snow grounds/snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services, fills a loader with diesel fuel during operations on post on Feb. 6, 2017. The Fort McCoy Fuel Point is coordinated by the Logistics Readiness Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|02.06.2017
|02.22.2017 11:09
|3181205
|170206-A-OK556-9018
|5184x3456
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Fuel Point Fill-up [Image 1 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
