    Fuel Point Fill-up

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    An employee with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) snow grounds/snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services, fills a loader with diesel fuel during operations on post on Feb. 6, 2017. The Fort McCoy Fuel Point is coordinated by the Logistics Readiness Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Point Fill-up [Image 1 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy

