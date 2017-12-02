104th Fighter Wing hosts Lakenheath F-15s

Due to the strategic location, The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts, hosted 14 F-15s and one C-17 jet from Lakenheath, UK as they traveled to Nellis Air Force Base, Feb. 10th through the 18th. (Courtesy Photo by Allyson Morin)

