    104th Fighter Wing hosts Lakenheath F-15s

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Lakenheath F-15s

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    104th Fighter Wing

    Due to the strategic location, The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts, hosted 14 F-15s and one C-17 jet from Lakenheath, UK as they traveled to Nellis Air Force Base, Feb. 10th through the 18th. (Courtesy Photo by Allyson Morin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 08:13
    Photo ID: 3180863
    VIRIN: 170212-F-UF872-156
    Resolution: 2144x1387
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Lakenheath F-15s, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Lakenheath F-15s

    TAGS

    F-15
    Lakenheath
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base

