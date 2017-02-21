An Iraqi security forces engineer, right, instructs fellow Iraqi soldiers during assault bridging training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 21, 2017. U.S. Soldiers trained ISF on rapid bridge emplacement using standard ribbon bridges in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 07:14
|Photo ID:
|3180760
|VIRIN:
|170221-A-MF745-093
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers train ISF engineers [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
