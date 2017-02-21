(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers train ISF engineers [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Soldiers train ISF engineers

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi security forces engineer operates a bridge erection boat during assault bridging training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 21, 2017. U.S. Soldiers trained ISF on rapid bridge emplacement using standard ribbon bridges in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 07:18
    Photo ID: 3180757
    VIRIN: 170221-A-MF745-066
    Resolution: 5444x3629
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

