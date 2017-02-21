U.S. Soldiers train ISF engineers

Iraqi security forces engineers operate a bridge erection boat during assault bridging training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 21, 2017. U.S. Soldiers trained ISF on rapid bridge emplacement using standard ribbon bridges in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

