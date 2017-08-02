(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANG media day [Image 1 of 18]

    ANG media day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules sits on a flightline Feb. 8, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The mission of the 737th is to deliver personnel and cargo downrange in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 06:47
    Photo ID: 3180709
    VIRIN: 170208-F-PP266-8893
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG media day [Image 1 of 18], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    120th AW OIR

