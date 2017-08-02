A 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules sits on a flightline Feb. 8, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The mission of the 737th is to deliver personnel and cargo downrange in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 06:47
|Photo ID:
|3180700
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-PP266-892
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ANG media day [Image 1 of 18], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT