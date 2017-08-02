A 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules sits on a flightline Feb. 8, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The mission of the 737th is to deliver personnel and cargo downrange in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 06:47 Photo ID: 3180696 VIRIN: 170208-F-PP266-876 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 1.78 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG media day [Image 1 of 18], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.