    120th Airlift Wing Operation Inherent Resolve Media Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules taxis down the runway at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 8, 2017. The 737th, made up of Airmen deployed from the 120th Airlift Wing, supports Operation Inherent Resolve by delivering personnel and cargo downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:37
    Photo ID: 3180508
    VIRIN: 170208-F-PP266-418
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Airlift Wing Operation Inherent Resolve Media Day, by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    120th AW OIR

