A 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130H Hercules taxis down the runway at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 8, 2017. The 737th, made up of Airmen deployed from the 120th Airlift Wing, supports Operation Inherent Resolve by delivering personnel and cargo downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:37 Photo ID: 3180508 VIRIN: 170208-F-PP266-418 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 1.22 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 120th Airlift Wing Operation Inherent Resolve Media Day, by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.